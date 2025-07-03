Denmark to put maximum pressure on Hungary in EU — minister

STOCKHOLM, July 3. /TASS/. As Denmark holds the presidency of the EU Council, it will put as much pressure on Hungary as possible over Budapest's resistance to Ukraine membership in the bloc, Denmark’s European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre told reporters.

"It's too early to say that we can't move forward. We are still trying to overcome Hungary's resistance," she said. "There is only one country blocking this. We will put maximum pressure on Hungary and do everything we can politically and practically to move forward."

Bjerre did not reveal what exactly Denmark will do to force Hungary to change its mind, except saying that all options are on the table. They include attempts to strip Budapest of its voting rights and veto power in the EU Council under Article 7 of the 2007 European Union Treaty for allegedly violating the group’s basic principles.

"We will hold another Article 7 hearing during our presidency. We continue to see violations of the EU's fundamental values. We do not take this lightly," Bjerre said.

She argued that taking on Ukraine, Moldova and Western Balkan countries as EU members would contribute to the security of entire Europe, as Eastern European countries will be "turned around to face the EU and not Russia."

Hungary blocked the adoption of the EU summit's concluding statement on Ukraine, which called for starting Ukraine accession talks. In June 2022, EU leaders, acting on the recommendation of the European Commission, granted Ukraine the status of candidate for accession, and in December 2023 they decided to start negotiations with Ukraine on the issue. Brussels would like to start these talks this year.

Earlier this month, Denmark took over the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union from Poland. According to the Danish government, the country set the following priorities for its EU Council presidency: security, competitiveness and the green transition - all under the theme "Strong Europe in a Changing World." Denmark will also aim to strengthen the EU's ability to respond to global challenges.