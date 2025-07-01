PRAGUE, July 1. /TASS/. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has promised his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez during a phone call to block the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union (EU), if there are no guarantees to minimize the consequences of stopping Russian gas imports for his country.

"The Spanish prime minister understands Slovakia's concerns (about the EU ban on gas imports from Russia expected from January 1, 2028 - TASS). I informed him that unless Slovakia receives comprehensive guarantees that will allow us to minimize the damage caused by termination of Russian gas supplies, the republic cannot vote for the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia," Fico wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

Earlier, Fico informed the head of the European Commission and the German chancellor about his country's position on the new anti-Russian sanctions.