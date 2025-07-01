Germany boosts control over ships heading east in Baltic Sea from July 1

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. Germany has strengthened control over east-bound vessels passing through its waters at the height of the Fehmarn Island in the Baltic Sea from July 1, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry claims that this allegedly fits into the European efforts to counter the so-called Russian shadow fleet. Germany now requests confirmation of insurance coverage for possible damage from oil pollution.

"We must increase our vigilance against the ‘shadow fleet’ in the Baltic Sea," Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder was quoted as saying. "The more complete the picture, the sooner we, together with our partner countries in the Baltic Sea region, will be able to take measures up to including vessels into the sanctions list."

"Our goal is very clear: We are increasing pressure on the Russian ‘shadow fleet’ and protecting the living space in the Baltic Sea," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Sweden is taking similar measures from today. The statement notes that in case of doubt or violations against a vessel, measures may be taken by the state whose flag it flies, an EU surveillance may be established, or it may even be included into the sanctions list.