Trump strengthens US policy toward Cuba — memorandum

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump on Monday directed his administration to strengthen the US policy toward Cuba, according to a presidential memorandum released by the White House.

Among other things, the document "ends economic practices that disproportionately benefit the Cuban government, military, intelligence, or security agencies." Also, it enforces the statutory ban on US tourism to the island nation. The document "supports the economic embargo of Cuba and opposes calls in the United Nations and other international forums for its termination."

The US secretaries of the Treasury and Commerce are instructed to initiate a process within 30 days to adjust regulations concerning transactions with Cuba.

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961, after which it imposed an economic embargo on the country. Diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States were restored on July 20, 2015 but Trump suspended those during his first presidency in January 2017.

Cuba says the blockade is the main reason for its struggling economy and demands that it be lifted. Russia has traditionally supported Cubans’ demand.