Musk announces first autonomous delivery of Tesla self-driving taxi

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the first fully autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y self-driving taxi was completed a day ahead of schedule.

"The first fully autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y from factory to a customer home across town, including highways, was just completed a day ahead of schedule!" he wrote on the X social network.

Musk thanked the company’s software developers and AI chip designers for the successful implementation of the project.

Domestically, Tesla will compete with the self-driving taxi service Waymo (Google), whose introduction started in 2020. On the global market, Musk's company will also face competition from Chinese companies Apollo Go, WeRide, and Pony AI.

In 2016, Musk first announced to Tesla investors that the company would present a self-driving car capable of safely transporting passengers in about a year. However, it has not hit the market yet.