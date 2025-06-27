Trump says drops work on sanction relief after Iranian supreme leader’s statements

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he stopped working on the possible removal of the anti-Iranian sanctions immediately after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s statements.

"During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery," he wrote on his Truth Social network, adding that he "immediately dropped all work on sanction relief."

According to the US leader, he changed his plans after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proclaimed Iran’s victory over Israel and the United States. "Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so," Trump wrote. "His country was decimated, his three evil nuclear sites were obliterated, and I knew exactly where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the greatest and most powerful in the world, terminate his life."

Instead of thanks, "I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust," Trump went on, adding that because of such an attitude Iran has found itself "a burned out, blown up country, with no future, a decimated military, a horrible economy, and death all around them."

"Iran has to get back into the world order flow, or things will only get worse for them," he warned.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which came into effects on June 24.

On June 26, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s press service released hist statement proclaiming Iran’s victory over the United States and Israel.