Israeli attacks leave over 70 people killed in Gaza in past day — TV

DUBAI, June 27. /TASS/. At least 71 people were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip over the past day, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Qatari television channel, a refugee tent camp in the al-Masawi humanitarian zone near Khan Younis in the southern enclave came under attack. Civilian residents of central Gaza were impacted.

Over the past month, at least 549 Palestinians were killed as they attempted to access humanitarian assistance, and more than 4,000 others sustained wounds, officials in Gaza say.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the truce established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, the Jewish state said the IDF had entered the decisive phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 56,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 132,000 injured since the conflict erupted in October 2023.