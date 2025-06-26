EU summit fails to adopt 18 package of sanctions against Russia — head of European Council

BRUSSELS, June 27. /TASS/. The EU summit has not approved the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, and work on it will continue, head of the European Council Antonio Costa said at a press conference following the summit.

"The work to deliver a new, powerful package is well underway," he said. According to diplomatic sources in Brussels, Slovakia blocked the approval, and now the EU ambassadors will discuss this issue anew.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that work on the 18th set of restrictions was "in full swing," but did not name a possible date for its completion.

Chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said on June 25 that the 18th package would be adopted before the end of the week, presumably at the summit.

The EU summit, scheduled for two days, lasted one day. The leaders of the member states declined to comment on this. Sources said that "the summit participants reached an agreement on Thursday on all issues, on which it was possible, and stated the unreality of reaching an agreement on several other points at this stage."

The second point for the disagreement was the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's admission to the EU, which Hungary blocked.