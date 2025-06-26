Nicaragua officially requests observer status in the EAEU — presidential envoy

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Nicaragua has officially requested the status of an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union, Nicaraguan Presidential Envoy Laureano Ortega Murillo said at the group’s meeting in Belarus.

"Nicaragua has officially requested observer status in this most important union," he said. "For us, this is the most important goal. And we are ready to follow all the necessary procedures to obtain this status."

"We already feel part of this union, as we are actively working with the Russian Federation and Belarus in major projects in medicine, pharmaceuticals, equipment supplies," the envoy said. "We are also creating banking instruments that allow us to overcome the barriers that were put before us by imperialists from the European Union and the United States."

According to Ortega Murillo, Nicaragua recognizes the importance of the EAEU for the development of cooperation between brotherly peoples. According to the official, the group ensures "just peace and mutual benefit." The envoy also said the country is ready to become a "financial and economic platform for other nations," despite its small economy.