Iranian president says Tehran is ready to settle problems in relations with US

TEHRAN, June 24. /TASS/. Tehran is ready to work on settling problems in relations with Washington, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

"We are ready to settle problems between us and the United States on the basis on international norms. We have never demanded anything going beyond our [legitimate] rights," Pezeshkian’s press service quoted him as saying. "In this context, we welcome any assistance from our friendly and brotherly countries."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.