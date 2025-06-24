Israel says limited attack on Iran to one target after Trump-Netanyahu conversation

TEL AVIV, June 24. /TASS/. The Israeli army only attacked a radar system near Tehran in response to two Iranian missile attacks that took place after the introduction of the ceasefire, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported.

According to its statement, the attack was limited to this one strike. "Pursuant to the conversation between [US] President [Donald] Trump and [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, Israel has refrained from additional attacks," the office said.

The Israeli side emphasized that the attack retaliated the recent Iranian missile strikes, which Tel Aviv considered a violation of the ceasefire agreements.

"The ceasefire was set for 7:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. GMT) this morning. At 3:00 a.m. (12:00 a.m. GMT), Israel forcefully attacked in the heart of Tehran, struck regime targets and eliminated hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel. Shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which took the lives of four of our citizens in Be'er Sheva. The ceasefire took effect at 7:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. GMT). At 7:06 a.m. (4:06 a.m. GMT), Iran launched one missile at Israeli territory, and two additional missiles at 10:25 a.m. (7:25 a.m. GMT). These missiles were either intercepted or fell in open areas, and caused neither casualties nor damage. In response to Iran's violations, the Air Force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran," the statement said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had fully agreed to implement the ceasefire agreement about six hours after its announcement, that is about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT). According to the US leader, Tehran will cease fire first, followed by Tel Aviv twelve hours later, and "upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."

Later, the Israeli army press service said that servicemen had recorded a new missile attack by Iran. According to the military, northern Israel was shelled. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Iran had violated the ceasefire and ordered the servicemen to launch new powerful strikes against Tehran. The Iranian Armed Forces General Staff had previously refuted reports of missile attacks on Israeli territory following the ceasefire. US President Donald Trump got involved in the situation, expressing his unhappiness with both Iran and Israel and urging all sides to seek detente.