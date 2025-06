TEHRAN, June 23. /TASS/. Iran’s attack on Israel this morning has become the longest since the beginning of the conflict, the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported.

"Israelis say that the attack triggered the longest-running alarm on the occupied territories and caused fear and panic," the Mehr agency said, citing IRGC’s report.

Iran used Kheibar Shekan, Emad, Qadr, and Fattah-1 ballistic missiles during the attack on Israel, the Fars agency said.