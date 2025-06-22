Iran’s top diplomat makes it clear option of closing Strait of Hormuz not ruled out

ANKARA, June 22. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Tehran is considering all options of responding to the US’ attacks on its nuclear facilities at this stage, including the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

"All options are on the table. This is all what I will say," he told a press conference in Istanbul, which was broadcast by Turkey’s TRT World TV channel.

US President Donald Trump reported overnight into June 22 that the US had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. Tehran should agree to end the conflict, he noted. Previously, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran starting June 13. The destruction of the republic's missile and nuclear programs were mentioned as the target of Israel's operation.