EU diplomacy chief urges Iran, Israel, US to return to negotiating table

BRUSSELS, June 22. /TASS/. The European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has urged not to allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, and called on Iran, Israel and the US to return to the negotiating table.

"Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, as it would be a threat to international security," she wrote on X.

"I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," Kallas added. She also confirmed that EU Foreign Ministers would discuss the situation in the Middle East at a planned meeting in Luxemburg on Monday.