Iran will continuously attack any targets in Israel — Iranian top brass

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. Iran does not impose any restrictions on further strikes against Israel, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdulrahim Mousavi stated.

"We will continuously attack any target belonging to the Zionist regime (Israel – TASS), which has committed aggression, and we see no limitations ahead of us," Iranian TV channel SNN quoted the commander as saying.

According to the broadcaster, Mousavi visited one of the bases of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force on the evening of June 18. He "expressed gratitude to the fighters and described their morale and level of readiness as extremely high."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran have continued exchanging strikes ever since. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit. The mutual strikes are ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate in resolving the conflict.