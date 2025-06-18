Kim Jong Un reiterates support for Russia’s policy at meeting with top security official

SEOUL, June 18. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated support for Moscow’s policy aimed at protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim received Shoigu in Pyongyang on June 17, ahead of the first anniversary of the signing of the Russia-North Korea Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "The entire conversation took place in a friendly, trust-based and warm atmosphere," the agency noted. Shoigu delivered a verbal message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim, who, in turn, conveyed his "comradely greetings" to the Russian leader.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un once again confirmed the North Korean government’s firm choice and determination to support Russia’s policy aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international justice, against the imperialist schemes of hegemonists, and resolve to faithfully implement the Korea-Russia intergovernmental treaty," the news agency pointed out.

The parties "assessed the importance of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," and discussed future cooperation plans agreed by the heads of state in recent weeks.

"Based on the clear understanding of the current situation in the special military operation zone and the Kursk Region, Comrade Kim Jong Un determined cooperation aspects under the treaty," the KCNA added.

The North Korean leader and the top Russian security official also exchanged views on the regional and international situation. Kim wished for the Russian people to achieve "victories, prosperity and happiness on their journey to build a strong Russia.".