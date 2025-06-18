Iran takes measures to protect nuclear facilities, envoy says

BERLIN, June 18. /TASS/. Tehran has taken measures to protect its nuclear facilities, Iran’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Reza Najafi said at an urgent meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

"Iran has already adopted special measures to protect its nuclear equipment and materials. In light of national security imperatives, the details of these measures will be announced to the Agency in due time," he noted, according to a statement posted on the X account of the Iranian mission.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.