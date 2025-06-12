{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
TASS correspondent denied accreditation to cover NATO summit

The North Atlantic Alliance will hold a summit on June 24-25
© Arina Antonova/TASS

THE HAGUE, June 12. /TASS/. A TASS reporter in the Netherlands has been denied accreditation to cover a NATO summit to be held in the Hague later this month.

"I regret to say that your request for media accreditation cannot be granted this time. I cannot discuss the reasons for this decision, which is final," the Accreditations Team at the bloc’s Public Diplomacy Department said in an emailed statement.

The North Atlantic Alliance will hold a summit on June 24-25. Heads of state and government as well as foreign ministers from 45 countries are expected to attend.

Azerbaijani president congratulates Putin on Russia Day
Ilham Aliyev pointed out that "these good traditions create a solid basis for the comprehensive development of relations between our countries and the deepening of cooperation on a wide range of issues"
Iranian military develops plan to response to potential Israeli strike — newspaper
CBS News reported earlier that US officials had been told Israel was fully ready to launch an operation into Iran
Russian forces eliminate all US-made Bradley IFVs sent to Ukraine — Rostec chief
An infantry fighting vehicle should be quick, mobile and capable of moving across rough terrain and also across rivers afloat without bridges and roads, Sergey Chemezov said
Israel denies its envoy's statement about Patriot deliveries to Kiev — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia is relying on the official assurances from Israel that the country has not supplied weapons to Ukraine and does not intend to do so in the future
Russian Defense Ministry confirms readiness to conduct daily prisoner exchanges with Kiev
"Unfortunately, Ukraine is not ready to carry out swaps at such a pace," the statement reads
Israeli attack on aid distribution site in Gaza kills ten people — TV
Some 200 people suffered injuries, Al-Jazeera reported
Bars-27 detachment fighters hit Ukrainian army’s UAV control point, mortar in DPR
The detachment fighters also attacked the Ukrainian army’s camouflaged mortar position with drones as it was detected by the air when the crew was camouflaging the position
Russia seeks to end conflict with Ukraine as soon as possible — top negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky noted that the Ukraine conflict is instead a fratricidal fight between two states with a common language and culture that are essentially one people and are destined to be close allies
Russia bans association, which includes Ukrainian oligarch
The Koshekhablsky District Court of Adygea banned the association in March 2024 at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office
Russia to take part in upcoming BRICS summit — Kremlin spokesman
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether the Russian president was expected to participate in the summit in person
Business interested in restoration of direct flights between Russia, US — envoy
Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said in an interview with TASS earlier than Russia expected the talks on restoration of direct flights between the two countries to start in the near future
Russia fully ready to hand bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian service members over to Kiev — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, on June 7, Russia delivered 1,212 bodies to the designated area on the Belarus-Ukraine border, however, "the Kiev regime refused to accept them"
Iranian Defense Minister threatens US with strikes on all American bases in Middle East
According to Major-General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Tehran recently conducted a test of a missile equipped with a 2-ton warhead, underscoring the extensive capabilities of its operational forces
Trump says he doesn’t want war with Iran but doubts possibility of nuclear deal
The US and Iran held the fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome on May 23
Putin to present awards, meet Time of Heroes participants on Russia Day
The ceremony of presenting the 2024 Russian Federation National Awards for achievements in science and the arts will take place in the Grand Kremlin Palace
Russia, North Korea discuss expanding flights, senior diplomat says
The Russian Railways company announced earlier that the train service between Moscow and Pyongyang would resume on June 17
JD Vance urges Musk to stop conflicting with Trump — media
The newspaper notes that while the vice president sided with Trump, he refrained from criticizing Musk
Vladimir Putin offers condolences to Indian authorities over plane crash — Kremlin
An Air India plane crashed near the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday
No agreements on Putin-Trump meeting so far — envoy to Washington
Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev answered reporters’ questions at a reception at the Russian embassy in the US on the occasion of Russia Day
Russia reaches new heights step by step, Putin says
"We increase Russia’s industrial, technological and scientific capabilities," the head of state pointed out
UK army chief says regrets breakdown in ties with Russian military
"In a dangerous world, not having those mil-to-mil communications - that’s a regret," Admiral Tony Radakin remarked
Air India Boeing 787 crashes right after takeoff from India’s Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport suspended operations following the plane crash, a spokesperson told reporters
SBU chief 'fully confessed,' announcing plotting new terror attacks in Russia — diplomat
"And, given that financing comes from abroad, this is international terrorism," Maria Zakharova added
West forces Iran to implement JCPOA without lifting sanctions — Russian envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov stated that the Eurotroika and the United States submitted to the IAEA Board of Governors a draft resolution on the Iranian nuclear program, which he described as "extremely negative and unfair"
Russian Gymnastics Federation announces return of athletes to international sports
The federation stressed that efforts are ongoing for Russian athletes to resume full-fledged participation in international sports
Global ocean surface temperature approaches historic high — meteorologists
Scientists attribute the high ocean temperatures to the fact that oceans absorb 25-30% of atmospheric CO2 emissions and about 90% of excess heat
Sixth round of US-Iran talks to be held in Muscat on Sunday — Oman’s foreign minister
Badr Al Busaidi acts as a mediator between the parties
Zelensky requests meeting with Brazilian leader at G7 summit in Canada — TV
Sources did not specify whether the president agreed to have a meeting with Zelensky
West seeks to escalate conflict in Ukraine at any cost — Foreign Ministry
"This testifies to the aggressive attitude of the Western European allies of the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
India secures status of reliable energy partner of Russia — expert
India's energy deals are commercial, transparent, and anchored in mutual benefit, Manish Vaid emphasized
US reviews viability of AUKUS alliance — Pentagon
The alliance's trilateral pact was concluded in 2021 under the previous United States President Joe Biden
Moscow hands bodies of 1,212 soldiers over to Ukraine, get bodies of 27 Russian troops
Russia and Ukraine reached a humanitarian agreement during talks in Istanbul on June 2
US national intelligence chief says world is close to nuclear apocalypse like never before
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard went on to say that modern nuclear weapons are way more powerful than the bomb used by the United States in 1945
Russia, US continue direct contact to eliminate 'irritants' in bilateral relations
The next round of talks will take place "in Moscow in the near future"
Americans to participate in Intervision song contest
The names of the participants will be announced later
NATO countries should already be starting to learn Russian — MFA spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova suggested that if NATO countries had engaged with the Russian language earlier, they wouldn’t have wasted money trying to cancel Russian culture, history, and economy
Russian authorities working to simplify payments for foreign tourists — minister
Maxim Reshetnikov noted that Russian banks are also developing the possibility of paying for foreigners using a QR code
Ukraine loses up to 1,380 troops in special military operation zone in past day
In particular, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 155 troops in the area of operation of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 240 troops in the area of operation of Battlegroup West, over 190 soldiers in the area of operation of Battlegroup South
Russian ambassador to Ankara says finishes work in Turkey
Alexey Yerkhov worked in Istanbul for six years and in Ankara for eight years
Deterrence of Russia should be Europe’s responsibility — Pentagon chief
Pete Hegseth warned in late April that the United States can no longer be the guarantor of Europe’s security
Airport in Lugansk to be able to receive widebody aircraft — transport minister
Albert Apshev said that the construction of the airport was planned to be finalized in 2028
US officials have been told Israel ready to launch operation into Iran — CBS
US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff is still planning to meet with Iran for a sixth round of talks on the country's nuclear program in the coming days, according to the publication
Annual inflation totaled 9.88 in May 2025 in Russia — statistics
According to statistics, foods prices gained 0.26% monthly and 12.49% annually in May 2025
Putin, Mirziyoyev discussed economic, energy projects of two countries — Kremlin
"The successful performance of the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum, where the Russian delegation took part, was noted from both sides," the statement says
Ukrainian journalist recognizes threatening situation for Ukraine in Sumy Region
Earlier, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that over the past week Russian units had created several bridgeheads for further advance and forming a buffer zone in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions
Europe rejects Trump’s peace initiative for Ukraine, says Hungarian prime minister
"Europeans are not supporting the US president’s peace initiative and, in fact, want to push him back toward a pro-war stance," Viktor Orban said
Trump says maintained great relationship with Putin
On June 4, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had their fourth telephone conversation since the American leader took office, which lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes
Rubio’s greetings on Russia Day on June 12 `polite gesture’ — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky also recalled that Russia and the United States have agreed to hold a new round of bilateral talks, "and in Moscow, this time around"
Armenian PM expects relations with Russia to strengthen
"On this day, the Russian people celebrate the anniversary of the country’s sovereignty and the start of a new stage in Russia’s history," Nikol Pashinian said
State program should focus on cutting-edge weapons — Putin
Sufficient volumes and the nomenclature of weapons and machinery to support current needs and looking-forward requirements must be included in the state program, the Russian leader stressed
IAEA Board of Governors passes anti-Iranian revolution — Russian envoy
"Three countries (Burkina Faso, China and Russia) voted against," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Lula da Silva to take part in G7 summit in Canada, to meet with Trump
Meanwhile the Brazilian president’s press service has not yet reported whether negotiations with the head of the White House are planned
German defense chief arrives in Kiev for unannounced visit — agency
Boris Pistorius plan to discuss more military aid for Ukraine, the DPA new agency reported
IAEA cooperated with Israel against Iran — intelligence source
According to the report, the IAEA also allegedly disclosed to Israel the names of Iranian nuclear scientists, who were later assassinated in sabotage attacks
Pentagon disagrees US should employ 'every tool' to pressure Russia
Pete Hegseth stressed that the United States had "a lot of tools in a lot of places"
Trump eager for peace in Ukraine, even if most in US Congress are not — Pentagon chief
"As a result, a negotiated peace in Ukraine makes America look strong," Pete Hegseth said
Russia gave US roadmap on return of diplomatic property — ambassador
Russia reacted to the seizure of diplomatic property as an openly hostile act
IN BRIEF: What is known about plane crash in India
There were 242 people on board the plane, including two pilots and ten cabin crew
Israeli forces bring back remains of two deceased hostages from Gaza — Netanyahu
Prime minister said, adding that Israel "will neither rest nor be silent until we return home all of our hostages"
FACTBOX: Russia Day
On June 12, 1995, the holiday was celebrated for the first time
Moscow, Kiev to begin urgent swaps of wounded POWs on June 12 — head of Russian delegation
On June 7, Ukraine unexpectedly delayed "both the acceptance of bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war," Vladimir Medinsky recalled
Annual inflation accelerates to 9.71% from June 3 to 9 — Russian Economy Ministry
Inflation slowed down to 0.03% in the consumer market over the week
Vucic offers Ukraine Serbia's help in rebuilding region
The Serbian president said that Belgrade continued to support territorial integrity of Ukraine and was open to providing both humanitarian and political assistance
NATO boosts presence in Black Sea under fabricated pretexts — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the concentration of NATO’s military might in the region is absolutely unfounded and only leads to the further exacerbation of the military and political environment
Medics in Gaza Strip need 7,000 blood units due to lack of donors
Director of Gaza’s Medical Laboratories and Blood Banks Department Sahar Ghanem urged "the entire world to interfere" in order to save the patients in local hospitals
Rostec CEO brands Challenger tank 'a cooking pot'
Russian designers also studied German-made Leopard tank and found no breakthrough solutions to borrow
Russia, US doomed to non-confrontational peaceful coexistence — envoy to Washington
Russia and the US have shifted from monologues to a pragmatic though challenging conversation, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev noted
Greetings on Russia Day from Rubio are very good news — Kremlin
"The [US] administration favors dialogue and solving the most complicated issues through dialogue which coincides with our approach," Dmitry Peskov said
Orban replies to Zelensky’s threats to Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, that country doesn't want to give the Hungarian money to Ukraine
US embassy in Iraq prepares to send 1,000 staff home — media
The outlet’s sources said the move will affect "employees of companies that have signed contracts with the embassy," though the specific firms were not disclosed
Russia hammers Ukrainian military enterprises, sites in Kiev in overnight strike
The ministry said that all the designated targets were struck
IN BRIEF: What is known about last night’s Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
Three children suffered injuries in a drone strike on a border area in the Kursk Region
Export potential of Russian arms to be increased — Putin
Russian arms are competitive in terms of price and maintenance costs, "which is important for the buyers," the president stressed
Russian stock indices mixed on Wednesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.4%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.11%
Talk between Putin, Leo XIV opens new page in relations between Russia, Vatican — envoy
Russian Ambassador to the Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky stressed that in the context of the breakdown of the old paradigm of international relations, Russia is among those who seek to conduct creative work in the name of peace and security
Weekly inflation stands at 0.03% in Russia-statistics
In annual terms, inflation in Russia was 9.73% as of June 9, 2025
Russian troops developing an offensive in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Kiev loses 1,275 troops in all frontline areas over past day
Pentagon chief authorizes departure of US military dependents from Middle East
US Central Command (CENTCOM) is monitoring the developing tension in the Middle East
Names of participating countries at Intervision song contest revealed — organizers
Russia will be represented by Merited Artist of the Russian Federation Yaroslav Dronov
‘Friends of Ukraine’ destroying country by promoting war — prominent economist
Jeffrey Sachs also underscored that the West continues encouraging the war despite its devastating consequences for Ukraine
Serbian president, Zelensky discuss strengthening cooperation, ways to achieve peace
Aleksandar Vucic described the conversation as "significant and frank," noting that it touched upon key geopolitical challenges facing Europe and the broader international community
Mother commits ritual murder of 3-year-old daughter in western Ukraine — local police
The suspect currently remains in custody as pretrial investigations continue
Top Swedish diplomat calls for EU sanctions against Israeli ministers
"We now take the next step to also push for sanctioning individual extremist ministers," Maria Malmer Stenergard said
Ukrainian neo-Nazis ready to do anything to disrupt peace talks — Russian envoy to Belarus
Boris Gryzlov stressed that Russia, like no other, is interested in ending the conflict
Kiev’s unwillingness to compromise to lead to more territorial losses — Russian negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky said that "if Ukraine keeps being driven by the national interests of others, then we will be simply forced to respond"
IN BRIEF: What is known about exchange of bodies of soldiers between Russia, Ukraine
Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky noted that on Thursday, Moscow and Kiev will begin urgent "sanitary exchanges" of heavily wounded prisoners of war
Press review: Moscow sees no peace intent in Kiev as US aids Ukraine strikes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 11th
Russia's Tu-22M3 long-range bombers perform scheduled flight over neutral Baltic waters
Su-30SM and Su-27 jets escorted the long-range aircraft
Poland discovers abandoned air defense systems on Ukrainian border — media
According to the report, the systems did not belong to Poland or its army
IN BRIEF: Special op lessons, cutting-edge technologies: Putin on state arms program
The new state arms program should become the key tool to elevate Russian arms in the 21st century's fourth decade
US returning some diplomats, military dependents from Middle East due to danger — Trump
US President also noted that the US did not want Iran to develop a nuclear weapon
Putin proposes discussion of key parameters of state armaments program until 2036
Russian President specified that this document will be the main reference point for the development of weapons systems for Russia’s Armed Forces and other troops and units in special services and agencies
Russia, Ukraine carry out another prisoner exchange
The Russian service members are currently in Belarus, receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Rubio states US’ desire for engagement with Moscow on Ukraine in Russia Day greeting
"On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day," the US Secretary of State said
Sales of new motorcycles in Russia growing in May — statistics
The Regulmoto brand is the new motorcycles market leader, with its sales surged by 30% year on year to 1,700 units
US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy to complete her mission in Russia soon
She was appointed as US ambassador to Russia under then-President Joe Biden in December 202
Chisinau impedes formation of united opposition by all means — ex-president
Igor Dodon said that the authorities understand they are losing public support and, therefore, keep changing the rules for participating in elections
EU, Spain, Britain reach political agreement on status of Gibraltar
"The future agreement protects the respective legal positions of Spain and the United Kingdom regarding sovereignty and jurisdiction," the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Russia discussing possibility of easing visa formalities with US — envoy
Russia also "raises the issue that normal contacts between societies and people should be restored", Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander said
National pride rising as Russians rate country among world’s top — poll
The survey found that an overwhelming majority of respondents believe Russia deserves a higher position on the world stage than it currently occupies
