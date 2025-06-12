TASS correspondent denied accreditation to cover NATO summit

THE HAGUE, June 12. /TASS/. A TASS reporter in the Netherlands has been denied accreditation to cover a NATO summit to be held in the Hague later this month.

"I regret to say that your request for media accreditation cannot be granted this time. I cannot discuss the reasons for this decision, which is final," the Accreditations Team at the bloc’s Public Diplomacy Department said in an emailed statement.

The North Atlantic Alliance will hold a summit on June 24-25. Heads of state and government as well as foreign ministers from 45 countries are expected to attend.