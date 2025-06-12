Rubio states US’ desire for engagement with Moscow on Ukraine in Russia Day greeting

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Russian citizens on Russia Day, as well as noted Washington’s desire for constructive engagement with Moscow on the Ukrainian settlement.

"On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day," according to a written greeting by Rubio released by the press service of US Department of State. "The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future," he said.

"We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries," Secretary of State added.