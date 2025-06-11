NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he had good relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and noted that their June 4 telephone conversation was focused on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Mostly about the war and getting it over. I had great relationship with him, and this war with Ukraine would have never happened if the election weren't rigged," he said on the air of podcast Pod Force One of the New York Post.

"We had a good conversation, but so far nothing has come out of it," Trump added. When asked whether Putin had told him what Moscow expects from Washington, he said: "he talked about what he wanted, talked about what he did not want".

Trump called the Ukrainian conflict vicious, adding that "there has not been anything like it since the Second World War. We make progress and then all of a sudden something is bombed that should not be bombed and that’s the end of the progress."

On June 4, Putin and Trump had their fourth telephone conversation since the American leader took office, which lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes. They discussed the situation in Ukraine, the Russian leader spoke in detail about the results of the talks in Istanbul and commented on the terrorist attacks organized by the Kiev regime.