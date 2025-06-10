BUDAPEST, June 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is verbally attacking Hungary because of its reluctance to become embroiled in a military conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, responding to a yet another round of rhetoric.

"President Zelensky spoke out against us, because the Hungarians don’t want to die for Ukraine. We don’t want our children to return in coffins, we don’t want to give the Hungarian money to Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the country).

Zelensky gave an interview to opposition Hungarian online publication Valaszonline to say that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was making a mistake by refusing military assistance to Ukraine, and that the majority of Hungarians allegedly supported Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He also threatened to publish evidence of Hungary’s intelligence activities on the Ukrainian territory. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said Hungary faces crude propaganda from Vladimir Zelensky because he wants a government obedient to Brussels to be established there, which will supply Kiev with weapons and support war.