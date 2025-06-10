MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV that the true instigators of the Ukraine conflict are outside the country's borders, primarily pursuing their economic interests.

He stated, "There is no genuine desire for peace within the Ukrainian regime. I distinguish clearly between the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people - there is no real intention of peace there. Such intentions are not in their interest at the moment. Furthermore, the main architects of this conflict are hiding beyond the Bug River, west of the Belarusian border. They need this ongoing struggle to persist. Their goal is to weaken Russia using Ukraine as a tool, all in pursuit of resolving their economic issues."

Ryzhenkov pointed out that the objectives set by these conflict instigators have yet to be realized. "We understand who stands to benefit - certain factions within the European Union and those across the Atlantic," he said. The minister emphasized that, "from their perspective, their aims have not been achieved; this is plainly evident."

He added, "To date, we have not observed any consensus among those involved in perpetuating this conflict that it would be beneficial to cease hostilities - no recognition that Russia has been sufficiently weakened, or that Ukraine has been exhausted, or that resources have been fully exploited." Ryzhenkov further commented that some countries harbor "clear revanchist ambitions towards Russia," while others seek to isolate Europe from Russia’s resources and industries through the ongoing EU-Russia confrontation.