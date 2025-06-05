Ukraine’s rushed accession to cost 2.5 trillion euro to EU — Hungarian premier

BUDAPEST, June 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s rushed accession to the European Union will cost 2.5 trillion euro to the community and cause irreparable losses to national budgets of its members, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

He told the Forum of Representatives from the Carpathian Basin in Budapest that claims about the possibility of integrating Ukraine into EU structures with minimal costs were false.

"Full integration of Ukraine, expected to take a few years, will cost approximately 2.5 trillion euro, which is 12 times higher than the common budget of the EU," Orban said.

He warned that expenditures for rebuilding Ukraine will also be huge, estimated at approximately 500 billion euro at the lowest. The Ukrainian government puts the figure at one trillion euro.

"Moreover, the functioning of the state of Ukraine already costs 100 billion euro annually," Orban added.

Citing EU opinion polls, he said the majority of Europeans do not support Ukraine’s fast-track accession, military aid, and deployment of European troops in the country.

"The conflict costs dearly not just to us, Hungarians, but to all European nations who bear its brunt," Orban said.

In his words, Ukraine’s rushed accession will complicate the situation in the European Union, which is already facing social and economic problems. The Hungarian premier believes that the West’s "legendary quality of life has already been lost," and that the present-day European Union is not the same as 20 years ago, when Hungary joined it.

He said that the largest problem for Hungarians and other peoples inhabiting the Carpathian Basin is "the conflict in Ukraine - to be more precise, the war-oriented policy of Brussels which is fuelling it." It damages national economies, pushes up energy prices and consumes resources that could be used to finance other needs, Orban explained.

The government of Hungary has been vocal against Ukraine’s rushed accession to the European Union. A nationwide referendum on the subject continues in the country, and Budapest’s further consultations with Brussels will be based on its results.