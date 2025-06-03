MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets are superior to the Western-made F-16s that were donated to Ukraine, said Yury Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

"Unfortunately, today Russia has jets that see farther and missiles that fly farther. That’s even when compared to F-16s. They also have powerful air defenses, which work in tandem with aviation. If we talk about MiG-29s and Su-27s, they pale in comparison," he said in an interview with the Ukrainskaya Pravda news outlet.

This is not the first time that the Ukrainian Air Force has complained about Western weapons. For example, Ignat said in late May that the Patriot air defense system struggles to deflect Russian Iskander missiles.

The exact number of F-16 aircraft donated to Ukraine remains secret, but according to some numbers from Ukrainian and Western officials, there shouldn’t be more than two dozen of them currently.