Iran set to reject US nuclear deal proposal — report

DOHA, June 2. /TASS/. Iran is poised to reject the latest US proposal to resolve the situation around Tehran's nuclear program, Reuters reported, citing an Iranian diplomat.

"Iran is drafting a negative response to the U.S. proposal, which could be interpreted as a rejection of the US offer," the senior diplomat, who is close to Iran's negotiating team, told the news service.

According to the diplomat, the proposal is a "non-starter" that fails to address Tehran's interests or soften Washington's stance on uranium enrichment.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff had sent Iran a detailed and acceptable proposal to resolve disagreements over Tehran's nuclear program. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei, the US has not yet provided Iran with guarantees that it will lift sanctions under the nuclear deal in question. The ISNA news agency reported that Iran regards the US proposal as unacceptable.

Iran and the US held the fifth round of Oman-mediated talks in Rome on May 23 to resolve the crisis over Iran’s nuclear program. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that "certain, but not final progress" had been achieved. According to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Tehran and Washington hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.