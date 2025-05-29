Astana takes into account impact of conflict in Ukraine on its plans — Tokayev

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Authorities of Kazakhstan take into account the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on its plans of supplying resources to the global market, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with Al Jazeera television.

"Yes, of course, we take into account what is happening in Ukraine, its impact, I mean, the impact of the military conflict between both Russia and Ukraine on our strategic plans with regard to natural resources and their export to the international market. But at the same time, we have a strong belief in our strategic partnership with Russia. But it doesn't mean that we are focusing only on the one transportation link or transportation route," the president said in an interview posted on the website of Kazinform news agency.