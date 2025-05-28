Russian, DPRK soldiers showed brotherhood in Kursk Region — DPRK security minister

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The militaries of Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have exemplified the highest levels of friendship and brotherhood through their joint efforts in liberating the Kursk Region, DPRK State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae stated at the international summit of high-level security officials.

"At the end of April, soldiers from both countries - the DPRK and Russia - stood shoulder to shoulder in a shared trench, shedding blood together, and completely liberated the Kursk Region from Ukrainian neo-Nazi invaders. This victory signified a triumph of justice over injustice and marked a historic event that exemplifies the strong military brotherhood between the DPRK and Russia, as well as the highest level of strategic cooperation, alliance, and fraternal relations," he declared.

Ri emphasized that "the military activities of the DPRK armed forces within Russian territory fully adhere to all articles and the spirit of the UN Charter and other international laws, as well as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the DPRK and Russia."

He further stated, "This serves as an exemplary and remarkable demonstration of our unwavering commitment to fulfilling the provisions of this treaty. The robust and effective cooperation between our nations aligns with the strategic decisions made by our leaders."

As Ri noted, the partnership between Russia and the DPRK "has reached a new peak and will positively influence the efforts to maintain peace and security," serving as "a strategic bulwark and a steadfast stronghold to counter diktat, arbitrariness, military threats, and interference."

"The DPRK remains committed to fostering good neighborly and friendly relations with all nations that seek justice and self-reliance under the banner of peace and friendship," he concluded.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the two countries was signed on June 19, 2024, during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the DPRK. The treaty’s ratification law was signed by President Putin on November 9, while DPRK leader Kim Jong Un ratified it on November 11. Among other provisions, the treaty stipulates the immediate provision of military and other assistance if either party faces armed aggression, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. The treaty also commits both nations not to enter into agreements with third states that could undermine each other’s sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, or the right to develop their political, social, economic, and cultural systems freely.