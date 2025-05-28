Republika Srpska leader says its authorities persecuted due to stance on Russia

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The leadership of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) is being politically pressured by the West because of its friendly stance towards Russia, President Milorad Dodik said at the international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

"Republika Srpska and Serbia were the only countries in the whole Europe to refuse imposing sanctions against Russia after the special military operation began, and that is why the leadership of Republika Srpska is being politically targeted today," Dodik pointed out.

The pressure is being carried out by "a bogus high representative who was not appointed by the UN Security Council," Dodik noted. "This so-called high representative has been specially put on us, and this person represents another dark page of German history in the Balkans," the president of Republika Srpska emphasized.