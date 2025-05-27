Fico rejects Merz's comment about EU sanctions against Slovakia

YEREVAN, May 27. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s comments that the EU may impose sanctions against Slovakia are unacceptable, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"The words of the German chancellor are completely unacceptable in modern Europe. If we don't obey, will we be punished? This is not the road that leads to unity and cooperation," Fico wrote.

Slovakia implements a sovereign policy based on its own national interests, he noted. "When I hear such aggressive remarks, I get the feeling that we do not have good times ahead," Fico wrote.

The prime minister also rejected the idea that all European countries need to think the same way, because that is not democracy. He also expressed hope that he would receive clarifications about the German chancellor's statements.

Andrej Danko, Deputy Speaker of the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia and chairman of the Slovak National Party, which is part of the government coalition of the Republic, was sharply critical of Merz.

"I can't imagine any chancellor making such statements about another state in the European Union. Mr. German chancellor forgets that we are not a [German] colony. Unfortunately, in many cases they behave this way. They think they can dictate everything to us," the politician said. He expressed confidence that the Slovak government would urge Merz to respect Slovakia.

"I am very sorry that the German chancellor does not understand that it is precisely such statements [as he made] create divisions inside the European Union. We are not your slaves, and I believe that [you] in Germany understand this," Danko said.