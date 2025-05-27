Belarus receives batch of Russian Su-30SM2 jets, expects helicopters soon — top brass

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. Belarus has received Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jets, the Defense Ministry reported.

"A batch of Su-30SM2 fighter jets has landed in Belarus at one of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces’ airfields," the statement posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel said.

According to Air Force and Air Defense Forces Commander Andrey Lukyanovich, the Belarusian army will receive additional Russian jets and helicopters later this year.

"This year we will receive another batch of Su-30SM2 fighter jets. This week we will receive Mi-35M helicopters," the ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

According to Lukyanovich, the Belarusian army is undergoing steady modernization and equipment renewal.

The commander pointed out that servicemen will soon begin studying the capabilities of the new aircraft. "These jets will start performing their main task of combat patrol on air defense as early as next week," he added.

Lukyanovich also said that Belarusian pilots were trained to fly the aircraft in Russia.