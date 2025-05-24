BRATISLAVA, May 24. /TASS/. The Slovak National Party, part of the republic's governing coalition, will demand compensation from Ukraine for the assistance TASR news agency reported.

Party Chairman and Deputy Parliament Speaker Andrej Danko intends to present the demand to Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky on Monday.

The agency said that the Slovak National Party also calls on Prime Minister Robert Fico to initiate a share of participation in access to Ukraine's minerals for the European Union, like the United States at the next meeting of the EU Council.

"The EU's assistance is about the same by volume as the assistance of the United States. If Ukraine gives away all the fossil wealth to the United States, it will have nothing left to pay for the assistance of the European states," the agency quoted Zuzana Shkoptsova, head of the secretariat of the chairman of the Slovak National Party, as saying.

According to her, granting Washington exclusive rights to Ukrainian minerals is contrary to logic and ethics. Slovakia has provided assistance to Ukraine, according to the Slovak National Party, in the amount of over 3 billion euros and should receive compensation from Kiev like the United States.