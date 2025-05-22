Belarus, Hungary sign roadmap for cooperation in nuclear energy

MINSK, May 22. /TASS/. Belarus and Hungary have entered into an agreement on cooperation in nuclear energy for 2025-2027 within the framework of partnership development, head of international cooperation, training and information support at the Nuclear Power Department at the Belarusian Energy Ministry Olga Kozlovich said.

"Belarus has successfully implemented the project on construction and commissioning of a nuclear power plant, and today it shares its experience with partner countries, including Hungary where a new NPP under the Russian 3+ generation VVER project is also being built," she was quoted as saying by the BelTA agency. "Belarusian and Hungarian nuclear workers are developing partnership ties, sharing best expertise. We also have an expert group on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. The roadmap that has been signed, defines prior areas of this work, and it will contribute to mutual development of competencies in the nuclear industry," Kozlovich added.

The document was signed by representatives of the Nuclear Power Department at the Energy Ministry, the Belarusian NPP and the Paks 2 NPP as part of the memorandum of understanding on deepening partnership in the field of nuclear power between the Belarusian Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary.

The working group to discuss scientific and technical support of NPPs is meeting in Budapest from May 21 to 23, the agency said. The Belarusian delegation is set to study the Hungarian experience in forming a system of scientific and technical support for NPPs, to examine the main areas of scientific activities of the Energy Research Center in Budapest and the work of the research reactor, and tour a number of laboratories.

The memorandum of understanding on deepening partnership in the field of nuclear power was signed by the countries in May 2024. The document stipulates cooperation between the sides in the nuclear sector and relating industries.