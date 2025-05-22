Venue for next talks with Russia to be decided after POW exchange — Ukrainian official

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The site for holding a second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be determined following a prisoners of war swap under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrey Yermak stated.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place in the Vatican in mid-June. In turn, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that technical talks between Moscow and Kiev may be potentially held in the Vatican next week.

"The agreement about swapping the prisoners in a ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format must become the first step," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel following a conversation with the representatives of North European and Baltic leaders. According to him, the second step is "selecting the location for the next meeting with the Russian negotiating group."

On May 21, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is working on implementing the agreement on swapping the prisoners of war with Kiev reached in the Istanbul Russian-Ukrainian talks on May 16. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky announced that such an exchange will take place in the near future.

Commenting on the opportunity to organize interaction between Moscow and Kiev in the Vatican, Peskov noted on May 21 that at this time, the location for the talks has not yet been determined. Earlier, the new Pope, Leo XIV, announced his readiness to facilitate the peace process in Ukraine, including providing the Vatican as the negotiating venue. This initiative was endorsed by US President Donald Trump.