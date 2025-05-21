After achieving peace in Ukraine it is crucial to mend relations with Russia — Slovak MFA

BRATISLAVA, May 21. /TASS/. Relations with Russia will need to be normalized once a ceasefire and peace are achieved in Ukraine, said Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar.

"European competitiveness will decline due to the curtailment of traditional trade and economic relations," Blanar explained. "Major powers such as the U.S. and China will always prioritize their economic interests. Once a final ceasefire and peace are established in Ukraine, it will be necessary to normalize relations with Russia rather than sever ties completely. Such a move would have detrimental effects on the entire EU economy, including Slovakia," he told the TASR news agency.

Regarding the EU’s 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Blanar noted that these restrictive measures are not producing the desired results, according to the Slovak government’s assessment. "Sanctions do not contribute to ending the fighting or resolving the conflict. On the contrary, the solution lies in systematic negotiations, which were initiated by the US administration under Donald Trump - an approach that demonstrated the courage to pursue peace talks," he stated.

Blanar also commented on ongoing peace negotiations. "Although top leaders of Russia and Ukraine did not participate in the talks held in Istanbul, it remains important - and this was confirmed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga - that the sides will continue to engage in negotiations," he said. He emphasized that "there is consensus within the EU in supporting continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia."