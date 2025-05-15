Number of Palestinian refugees and displaced persons exceeds 7 million — Abbas

RABAT, May 16. /TASS/. The number of Palestinian refugees and internally displaced persons currently exceeds 7 million, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an address to the nation.

"What the Israeli occupying forces have been doing for 19 months in full view of the whole world, are crimes of genocide, destruction and starvation, with the aim of displacing our people from the Gaza Strip, in addition to the crime of the continued theft of the land of the State of Palestine, in the West Bank and East Jerusalem," he said on the occasion of Nakba, the date marking the Arab defeat in the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

"The number of Palestine refugees, inside Palestine, the neighboring countries and across the world, has reached more than seven million Palestine refugees, and their suffering continues, especially in the refugee camps in Gaza, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria," Abbas said in a statement, published by the WAFA news agency.