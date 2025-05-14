Europe dreams of dividing Russia into parts using Ukraine — Republika Srpska leader

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Europe seeks to divide Russia into parts and seize its energy resources, while Ukraine is just a springboard for this purpose, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) President Milorad Dodik told TASS in an interview.

"Of course, Ukraine became independent only because of Russia’s naivety at the time, when the Soviet Union collapsed. Meanwhile, even then, the goals of Europe, which has for centuries been striving to move eastward and take possession of Russia, were already visible. To do this, it needs to divide Russia into parts. Europe also wants to seize the country’s energy and mineral resources. Ukraine is just a springboard to achieve this purpose," he stated.

"Probably, the Russian leadership of that time, which gave away Crimea, did not yet realize it and was naive. But now it is clear that such a hybrid state is unable to function," Dodik stated. "Everything that happened on the territory of the former Yugoslavia during its disintegration was only a preparation for what is happening today. But even then, many people clearly realized what was going on," he pointed out.

The Republika Srpska president added that the goals Russia has set for itself in Ukraine must be achieved.

"I don't know what will happen to Ukraine. However, I can say for sure that the goals that the Russian leadership has set for itself must be achieved. This applies to territories, demilitarization and denazification throughout Ukraine," Dodik stressed.