Indian Air Force reports successful completion of Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI, May 11. /TASS/. The Indian Air Force has successfully completed its assigned tasks within the framework of Operation Sindoor.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with national objectives," the Air Force said in a statement on its X page.

According to it, "operations are still ongoing" and a detailed report will be released in due course. "The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," the military added.

Relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 25 Indian citizens and a Nepali national. India said it had evidence that the attack was carried out by the Resistance Front, the sabotage wing of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba radical group (outlawed in Russia). New Delhi and Islamabad imposed reciprocal restrictive measures, suspending bilateral agreements and closing their airspace to each other's aircraft.

Late on May 6, Indian forces conducted Operation Sindoor, hitting nine targets in Pakistan and the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir where terrorists were based. During the operation, more than 70 terrorists were eliminated and more than 60 were injured, the NDTV channel reported. According to the Pakistani military, 26 civilians were killed and 46 others were injured. After that, Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, 16 civilians were killed and 59 injured in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of ceasefire violations on the Line of Control by the Pakistani military.