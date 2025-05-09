Slovakia ready to use right of veto on ban on energy supplies from Russia — Fico

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin that his country is ready to use in the European Union the right of veto on the ban on supplies of Russian energy resources.

"If it is required for all 27 members to agree to it (the ban on supplies of energy resources from Russia to EU countries - TASS) we will use the right of veto on the ban on import of all types of energy resources," he said.

The EU sanctions against Russia do not work, Fico said, adding that the restrictions cause losses to the Union itself.

"I do not support the idea of a new iron curtain, and we will do everything to make sure that via this [possible] curtain we shake hands to each other," he said.

In turn, Putin said that Moscow appreciates Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s decision to come to Moscow despite all difficulties.

"We obviously appreciate your decision to come to Victory Day celebrations," Putin told Fico. "I know about the difficulties with the flight to Moscow," he added. "Nevertheless, you are here," Putin noted.