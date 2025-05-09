Fico thanks Putin for possibility of holding bilateral talks with global leaders in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin for the possibility of holding a number of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders during his visit to Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day.

"I would like to thank you for <…> having a possibility of holding bilateral talks," he said, adding that he managed to meet with Brazilian, Chinese and Vietnamese leaders.

In turn, Putin said that Russia appreciates Fico’s decision to come to Moscow despite all difficulties.

"I think that those who are trying to hold you in your plans saw once again that they would better not do it as you reach your goals in any case," Putin said.