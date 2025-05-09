Houthis say they struck Israel’s Ben-Gurion airport with hypersonic missile

DOHA, May 9. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis struck the Ben-Gurion airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, said Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the group.

"Missile troops <...> conducted a military operation to attack the Lod airport, known in Israel as Ben-Gurion, in the occupied Jaffa neighborhood (Tel Aviv - TASS) using a hypersonic ballistic missile," he said on the rebel-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to the spokesman, the missile successfully reached its target, as Israel's air defense systems failed to intercept it. The attack, Saree said, caused the airport to suspend operations for about an hour.

The Houthis also struck an "important target of the Israeli enemy" in the Tel Aviv area with a drone, according to the spokesman.

Earlier on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said air-raid sirens went off in several areas of the country in response to a missile launched from Yemen. The IDF said the missile has been intercepted.