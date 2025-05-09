Pope Leo XIV formal inauguration will take place on May 18

VATICAN, May 9. /TASS/. The formal inauguration mass for Pope Leo XIV will be held in St. Peter’s Square on May 18, the Vatican said in a statement.

Prior to the ceremony, Leo XIV, who was elected the day before at the conclave, will hold audiences with the diplomatic corps, and earlier still, with international journalists who have been covering recent events in the Vatican.

According to preliminary data, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the Vatican Press Office received more than 4,000 accreditation requests.