BUDAPEST, May 6. /TASS/. Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union (EU) can hardly be a good move because this country will be a liability for the community, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"At his press conference today, [European People’s Party's leader] Manfred Weber sent a message to the Hungarian people. Let’s not remain silent in response! Hungary was admitted to the European Union because it benefited the member states. It was a good deal. For Germany as well, Herr Weber," the prime minister said, commenting on the calls of Weber for Ukraine's early accession to the EU.

"The accession of Ukraine is not a good deal. Ukraine is not an added value but a liability. It is a huge mistake to send European funds to Ukraine instead of using them to strengthen the struggling European economy. It is time for European leaders to start representing the European people, Herr Weber!" Orban wrote on his X social media page.

Hungary is currently holding a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the EU, organized at the initiative of the country’s authorities. According to them, Ukraine's swift accession will cause severe damage to the European economy and draw the EU into open conflict with Russia.

The government is urging all citizens to vote, explaining that it will "determine the fate of Hungary for decades to come." The referendum, which is being conducted by mailing questionnaires, will last until the end of May. Budapest intends to use its results in consultations with Brussels.