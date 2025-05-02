Trump to seek record $1.01 trillion for national security in 2025

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will request from Congress a record $1.01 trillion national security budget for the fiscal year beginning on October 1, Bloomberg reported citing sources in the White House.

According to them, the allocated funding is planned to be used for the Golden Dome missile defense system, as well as to strengthen shipbuilding and nuclear energy infrastructure. In addition, the budget includes a 3.8% pay raise for US servicemen.

On April 8, Trump said his administration had prepared a defense budget totaling roughly $1 trillion. The 2024 figure amounted to $841 billion.