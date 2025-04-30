Death toll from Myanmar earthquake reaches 3,800

BANGKOK, April 30. /TASS/. The number of deaths caused by March’s massive earthquake in Myanmar now stands at 3,800, with 5,100 people injured, and more than a hundred more still missing, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.

As the newspaper notes, units of the Myanmar Fire Service, together with local and international rescue organizations, are conducting operations to search for people in areas affected by the disaster.

An 8.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on March 28 in Myanmar. Thailand was also affected by it, with heavy shaking felt in Bangkok and its surroundings, as well as in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions of the kingdom. Tragically, 63 people died in Bangkok after the Office of the Auditor General building under construction collapsed. Tremors were also felt in China and Vietnam.