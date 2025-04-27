BRATISLAVA, April 27. /TASS/. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini doesn’t allow Slovak nationals to serve in the Ukrainian army, the TASR news agency reported citing the presidential administration.

"Four citizens have requested permits [to serve in the Ukrainian army during Pellegrini’s presidential office]. The president has not given his consent," the agency cited the administration’s response to its inquiry.

Under the Slovak laws, the country’s citizens can join a foreign state’s army only when allowed to do so by the president. Otherwise, serving in a foreign army constitutes a crime.