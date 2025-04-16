Qatar contacted Russia on Iran’s nuclear program — Qatari Minister of State

DOHA, April 16. /TASS/. Qatar contacted Russia as part of mediation efforts between the US and Iran to address the situation around Tehran's nuclear program, Dr. Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, said in an interview with TASS.

"Qatar has consistently played a prominent role in mediating between the United States and Iran over the past years, while also coordinating with other regional parties—including Russia—to support peaceful solutions through dialogue and diplomacy," he said responding to the question of whether Qatari and Russian officials had discussed Iran’s nuclear program.

The Minister of State noted that Doha welcomes the recent talks between US and Iranian delegations in Oman to resolve the crisis around the Iranian nuclear program.

"We hope these talks will result in a sustainable agreement that promotes security, stability, and peace in the region and open new horizons for regional cooperation and dialogue," he added.

On April 12, Tehran and Washington held indirect discussions in Oman on the settlement of the situation around Tehran's nuclear program. Oman acted as a mediator. Iran and the United States were represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the US President's special envoy Steven Witkoff respectively. Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the meeting as constructive and held in a calm environment. According to the ministry, when leaving the place of negotiations, Witkoff and Araghchi talked in person for several minutes in the presence of the head of the Omani Foreign Ministry. The second round of talks will be held on April 19.

