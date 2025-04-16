Qatar, Russia exploring ways to expand cooperation — Minister of State

DOHA, April 16. /TASS/. Qatar and Russia are exploring opportunities to expand economic cooperation with consideration of sanctions introduced against Russian individuals and legal entities, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed Al-Khulaifi told TASS in an interview.

"We remain committed to respecting the sanctions imposed on Russian individuals and institutions. Our cooperation with Russia is based on identifying appropriate opportunities that serve the interests of our two peoples without violating these restrictions," the minister said.

"Qatar continues to play an active role in supporting international efforts aimed at promoting dialogue and diplomacy, recognizing their role in de-escalating tensions and fostering economic cooperation and constructive international engagement," Al-Khulaifi noted.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/world/1944257