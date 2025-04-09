Turkey ready to mediate Ukrainian settlement — presidential spokesman

ANKARA, April 9. /TASS/. Turkey supports all initiatives for the settlement in Ukraine and is ready to act as a mediator in this process, presidential administration’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said.

"[The conflict between Russia and Ukraine], which has lasted for more than three years, has caused great destruction, immense suffering and the displacement of millions of people," he said, speaking at a media forum in Ankara. "Immediately after it began, we gathered delegations from Russia and Ukraine, first in Antalya and then in Istanbul (in March 2022 - TASS). We prevented a major food crisis by ensuring the conclusion of the grain corridor agreement" the spokesman recalled.

Altun emphasized that Turkey, which engages in dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine, "seeks a fair settlement [of the conflict]." "We support all peace initiatives. Turkey is ready to assume any responsibility, including organizing negotiations and mediation, as our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] has repeatedly stated," the official said.

The Turkish authorities have previously repeatedly said that they support all initiatives aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine and are ready to take on a mediation mission to resolve the conflict, following the example of the talks in Istanbul in March 2022. The agreements reached at that time were disrupted as Ukraine sabotaged them.