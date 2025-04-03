Kiev provides support to terrorists in Sahel, Mali’s top diplomat confirms

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Ukraine provides support to terrorists in Sahel and acts as a sponsor of terrorism, Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said following talks between representatives of the Alliance of Sahel States and Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov.

"These terrorists receive support from external players and regional players in our region, who, say Ukraine, provide support to these terrorists," the Malian foreign minister said. "Ukraine is a sponsor of terrorism, and this must be stopped," Diop emphasized.

On August 20, 2024, the authorities of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemning Ukraine’s open support for international terrorism, particularly in the Sahel region. Mali and later Niger announced severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine due to its support for terrorists.