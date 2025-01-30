Israel suspends Palestinian prisoner releases — Kan Radio

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. Israeli authorities have ordered the country’s Prison Service to suspend the release of Palestinian prisoners until further notice, the Kan radio station reported.

According to the station’s source, the decision to pause the prisoner releases is linked to the disorder that erupted during the handover of hostages to the Red Cross in southern Gaza earlier on Thursday.

The Ynet news outlet reported that buses with Palestinian prisoners were halted mid-way, after which they began to head back to Israeli prisons.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had insisted that the mediators of the exchange ensure the safety of hostages following the chaos that had unfolded in the Gaza Strip during the transfer of captives to representatives of the Red Cross.